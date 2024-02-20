Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,481 in the last 365 days.

General election: What role does polling play in shaping political strategy?

Less than a year out from a general election, the significance of opinion polls in shaping public perception and political strategy is increasingly prominent. Political pundits, parties, journalists and members of the public look to opinion polls to give them a picture of what people are thinking about parties and politicians, their priorities and concerns, and how they might vote. Crucially, public opinion will inform political parties’ election strategies and the public’s voting decisions. 

But with multiple companies publishing a range of different polls it can be a confusing landscape. To interpret polling results, understanding the methodologies behind opinion polls, including sampling, margin of error and the all-important question framing, is more important than ever. And for those trying to understand party strategies, it is essential to understand the role polling plays. 

To explore these questions and more, we will be joined by an expert panel including:

  • Christabel Cooper, Director of Research at Labour Together
  • Tom Lubbock, Founding Partner of JL Partners
  • Rob Ford, Senior Fellow at UKICE

The event will be chaired by Emma Norris, Deputy Director of the Institute for Government.

Follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ifgevents and join the conversation using #IfGGeneralElection.

We would like to thank UKICE for kindly supporting this event. 

You just read:

General election: What role does polling play in shaping political strategy?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more