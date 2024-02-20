BRENDAN P KEEGAN JOINS ANDRETTI ALTAWKILAT EXTREME E AS CO-OWNER & BOARD MEMBER
I am thrilled to join such a prestigious racing brand as Andretti AltawkilatExtreme E. It is such a thrilling new landscape within motorsports and I am excited to be part of the journey.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brendan P Keegan has been announced as a new co-owner and board member of Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E team.
The American business executive currently serves as the Chairman, CEO & President of Merchants Fleet and founded the bFearless movement.
Brendan is also co-owner, investor and advisory board member to United Autosports, a global motorsport leader in the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and the World Endurance Championship (WEC) series. Away from the track he has a passion for sports cars on both the electric and ICE platforms.
As a motorsport enthusiast, he is delighted to become part of the ownership group and a board advisor at Andretti AltawkilatExtreme E. As part of his new role Brendan will be sharing his extensive business acumen and motorsport experience to fuel growth of the all-electric, off-road racing team.
Brendan commented: “I am thrilled to join such a prestigious racing brand as Andretti AltawkilatExtreme E. As an inaugural sponsor of an Extreme E team, I became captivated and energized by the racing, the gender equality with both male and female drivers, and the commitment to the environment. Extreme E is such a thrilling new landscape within motorsports and I am excited to be part of the Andretti Altawkilat journey and hope I can utilize my skills to further develop the team.”
Led by Michael Andretti, Andretti Global holds two decades of accolades across various, global disciplines of motorsport, including five Indianapolis 500 victories, four INDYCAR SERIES championships, a FIA Formula E Drivers World Championship title and over 260 total race wins.
“We are happy to welcome Brendan to the Andretti network, serving alongside Altawkilat, Bill Sandbrook and myself in Extreme E team ownership,” said Michael Andretti, chairman and CEO. “As we begin our fourth season of Extreme E competition, Brendan’s involvement will bring a new perspective to our efforts.”
The Andretti team enters its fourth year of Extreme E competition having recorded a win at Season 1’s Arctic X Prix in Greenland, and four podiums - one of which came in Season 2 with third place at the NEOM Island X Prix II.
Extreme E is a radical off-road racing series competing in the most remote corners of the planet impacted by climate change. Ten teams, consisting of one male and one female driver, race to highlight global issues and inspire the next generation.
The championship’s mission is to drive gender equality with dual drivers, awareness of climate change issues, whilst promoting sustainability and the adoption of electric and vehicles to help protect the planet.
