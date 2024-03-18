Tekskills Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence and Achieves Great Place to Work®-Certified™ for the Second Consecutive Year
It is a double celebration as the company commemorates its 20th anniversary and secures the esteemed Great Place to Work®-Certified™ status for the second time.
At Tekskills, our culture thrives on teamwork, nurturing creativity, and excellence in all endeavors. We encourage innovation, pushing boundaries to stay ahead in our industry.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded two decades ago, Tekskills has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, innovation, and employee satisfaction. The company's remarkable journey is a testament to its unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional services to its clients while prioritizing its employees' well-being and professional growth.
— Punnam Raju Manthena
In addition to achieving this significant milestone, Tekskills is honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work in India for the second consecutive year. This esteemed certification serves as a testament to the relentless commitment to nurturing a culture of inclusivity and positivity within the organization, where each member is not just recognized but truly valued, respected, and empowered to thrive.
"From its inception, Tekskills has centered its ethos around its people. Our employees are the cornerstone of every success we celebrate. Our journey, defined by values and integrity, owes its essence to our exceptional workforce's commitment." said Mr. Punnam Raju Manthena, Co-founder & CEO.
As Tekskills commemorates its 20th anniversary, the company continues to deliver services that exceed customer expectations and fosters a culture where collaboration thrives. Also, with their Employees at the heart of everything they do, they provide unparalleled support to ensure their success now and into the future of every employee.
"Through our collective efforts, we unlock the potential for extraordinary achievements, propelling Tekskills to unprecedented levels of success, growth, and customer satisfaction," added Punnam Raju Manthena.
Looking ahead, Tekskills is steadfast in its commitment to fortifying its legacy of excellence. As it forges ahead into the next chapter of its journey, the company prioritizes both employee and customer satisfaction. The company remains committed to fostering a dynamic and supportive workplace environment, empowering employees to thrive, grow, and succeed alongside our valued customers.
About Great Place To Work®:
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on employee experience and workplace culture. With this, leadership behaviour is proven to deliver increased innovation, market-leading revenue, and employee retention. It requires intentional and consistent loyalty for an organization to earn a Great Place To Work certification. The certification serves to earn official recognition regarding the company's culture.
About Tekskills:
Established in 2003, Tekskills has become a leading IT consulting and service provider worldwide. It employed more than 870+ experts across the globe. Tekskills is a US-based company focused on services like SAP, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation, Cloud, Application Development, Talent Sourcing, and IoT Products. The company's dedication to quality is reflected in its CMMI Level 3 evaluation and ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. It has the potential to earn the trust of Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, Tekskills Inc. has received certification as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year.
