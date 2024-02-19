Denis Manturov discusses trade and economic cooperation with the leadership of Uzbekistan

RUSSIA, February 19 - Denis Manturov noted the high importance of developing bilateral relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan. “Trade and industrial dialogue between our countries is making steady headway and bilateral trade is confidently growing. Thus, last year, our trade increased by more than 11 percent,” Mr Manturov said.

He emphasised that the two countries are actively developing all priority projects and initiatives mentioned by their presidents at the meeting last October, and have achieved tangible progress in many areas.

During the visit, the Russian Deputy Prime Minister also discussed cooperation in railway transport and infrastructure, as well as energy, including a project on upgrading Uzbekistan’s gas transportation system. The officials also spoke about the implementation of large joint infrastructure projects on the territory of Uzbekistan, including the creation of a metallurgical cluster at the Tebinbulak deposit, a gas chemical complex in the Bukhara Region, and a copper processing plant at the facilities of the Almalyk Mining and Smelting Works.

In addition, the officials spoke about a project on building a large nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan, the establishment of a development fund to support investment projects using Russian industrial products and other aspects of bilateral cooperation.

The officials will continue the dialogue on bilateral and multilateral cooperation on the sidelines of the Innoprom: Central Asia exhibition, which will take place in Tashkent on 22–24 April. Mr Manturov emphasised that two months ahead of the event companies from CIS countries have already reserved over 90 percent of the exhibition space.

During the visit, a number of bilateral agreements were signed in the presence of Mr Manturov and Mr Khojaev. These include a roadmap for developing cooperation between Russian Railways and the Uzbek railway corporation O'zbekiston temir yo'llari.