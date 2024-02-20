Career progression maps help Malaysian youth chart career paths in the food services industry

Participants from Vocational Colleges attended the launching of the career progression maps at UTHM Johor, Malaysia. © ILO

JOHOR, Malaysia (ILO News) – Career progression maps will help young Malaysians navigate themselves towards a successful future in the food services industry.

Developed by the ILO Young Futuremakers Malaysia programme, funded by Standard Chartered Foundation, in collaboration with the Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) the three maps highlight career enhancement opportunities for those working in restaurants, bakeries and as baristas.

The bilingual maps capture the current relevant qualifications, technical and core skills required as well as the benefits and expected salary for each occupation level that exists in the industries.

Over 200 participants from UTHM, Vocational Colleges and industry players attended the launch event held on 4 February 2024 at Dewan Sultan Ibrahim UTHM entitled “Global Partnership Initiative: Navigate Your Future”.

Professor Dr Shahruddin Mahzan, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and International Affairs) of UTHM hailed the initiative as, “A significant achievement in gaining a better understanding of career opportunities in the food services industry.”

Meanwhile, Felix Weidenkaff, ILO Youth Employment Specialist highlighted how the career progression maps would be continuously updated, “to reflect the reality of career enhancement opportunities in the industries as well as to ensure that they are accessible to all young Malaysians.”

Young Futuremakers Malaysia will hold roadshows in four regional zones in Malaysia to disseminate the career progression maps to young students who are currently studying food services-related courses and they are expected to reach and benefit thousands of students over the next few years.

In addition to learning about the career progression maps, participants also heard from the Social Security Organization (SOCSO) of Malaysia which introduced its MyFutureJobs portal which matches job seekers with available opportunities.

In 2023, employability rates of vocational college graduates in Malaysia surpassed 90 per cent. While this achievement should be celebrated, young people still consider working in the informal economy sector due to having a limited understanding of career development possibilities.

The ILO Young Futuremakers Malaysia has taken several initiatives since 2023 to address the situation. These include online and in person awareness campaigns as well as providing skills training to young workers currently working in food service companies.