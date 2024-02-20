Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström to travel to New Delhi for Nordic Baltic Participation in the Raisina Dialogue

SWEDEN, February 20 - Published

On 21-23 February, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will visit New Delhi in the company of Nordic Baltic colleagues to attend the annual Raisina Dialogue. The trip will be undertaken jointly within the framework of the Nordic Baltic cooperation, the NB8. This is the second year in a row that Minister Billström will attend the Raisina Dialogue.

India is a partner of growing importance to the Nordic-Baltic region. Links between the Nordic and Baltic countries and India are expanding in a number of areas, such as trade and investment, green transition and innovation. 

The Raisina Dialogue, hosted annually by India since 2016, has become a significant international platform for discussing geopolitical and geoeconomic challenges. The exchange between global partners on current security issues is an important aim of the trip. The NB8’s primary emphasis will be on the need for global support for Ukraine and the international rules-based order. 

“Regional cooperation between the Nordic and Nordic-Baltic neighbours has become more important than ever in the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and I am pleased that we can conduct the trip to India jointly under the auspices of the NB8,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström 

Prior to attending the Raisina Dialogue, Mr Billström will visit Bangalore for a bilateral programme. 

