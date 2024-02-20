Vietnamese construction firm wins bid for five projects in Kenya

VIETNAM, February 20 - HCM CITY — The Hòa Bình Construction Group announced on February 19 that it has won bidding packages to develop five social housing projects worth US$72 million in Kenya.

Invested by the Ministry of Lands, Public Works, Housing, and Urban Development of Kenya, the projects aim to provide accommodation for the police and military forces, and students of the Technical University of Kenya.

The group will serve as the main contractor responsible for both the design and construction of housing and infrastructure systems for the projects which total 3,400 apartments.

In addition, it has also received invitations to the next round for two other social housing projects in the African country after successfully passing the credibility and capability assessment for contractors conducted by the Kenyan government. The firm has been invited to submit its design and construction proposals for these projects which total an estimated $91.6 million.

Lê Viết Hải, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the group, said Africa is considered the largest and most promising construction market in all continents in the coming decades.

In the immediate future, Hòa Bình will focus on bidding for social housing construction projects before progressing to higher-end projects, he added.

Previously, representatives of the group undertook a field trip to Kenya, which is the first target market for the firm in Africa. Winning the bid for the aforementioned projects is an initial success for the group in its development strategy targeting the African market as part of its approach toward future work in other international markets. — VNA/VNS