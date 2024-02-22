🚨 Big move: IABAC acquires IIFIS, stepping into cybersecurity certifications and setting global standards
EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association for Business Analytics Certification (IABAC) is thrilled to announce a significant advancement in cybersecurity education. Through the successful acquisition of the International Institute for Information Security (IIFIS) , IABAC solidifies its position as a leading authority in cybersecurity certification.
This strategic move underscores IABAC's commitment to setting high standards and fostering the development of top-tier cybersecurity professionals. By integrating the esteemed expertise and resources of IIFIS, IABAC now offers advanced certifications that equip professionals with the necessary skills to effectively combat cyber threats.
Hans Volkers, Founder Director at IABAC, expressed the organisation's enthusiasm about the acquisition of IIFIS, emphasising its importance in reshaping cybersecurity education. This acquisition showcases our dedication to empowering individuals with the expertise needed to safeguard critical digital infrastructure.
IABAC is dedicated to establishing itself as a pioneer in cybersecurity certification, focusing on innovation and excellence. Through this strategic acquisition, IABAC is committed to elevating the benchmark for cybersecurity practice and shaping the trajectory of the digital domain.
As the global cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, IABAC remains steadfast in its mission to advance cybersecurity education and equip professionals with the tools and knowledge required to excel in the digital age.
For more information visit IABAC.org - International Association of Business Analytics Certifications , IIFIS.org - International Institute for Information Security
About IABAC:
The International Association for Business Analytics Certification (IABAC) is a distinguished authority in professional certification, dedicated to propelling the field of business analytics and cybersecurity certification forward. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, IABAC sets industry standards and offers a comprehensive suite of certifications designed to empower individuals and organisations in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
