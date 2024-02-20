Community Redevelopment Inc. Adding Multiple High-Value Property Acquisitions & Joint Venture with Veterans: $CRDV

Share This Article

News Provided By

Community Redevelopment Stock Symbol: CRDV $CRDV... $CRDV Rehab 1 $CRDV Rehab 2

Community Redevelopment Inc. Venture with Black Veterans and Property Acquisitions (Stock Symbol: CRDV)

Community Redevelopment Inc (OTCMKTS:CRDV)

CRDV continues to accumulate rental properties in prime locations. The current market landscape is filled with tremendous value propositions and opportunities to continue expanding our portfolio.” — CRDV CEO Richard Balles