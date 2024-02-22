‘Outlaw Posse’ Rides Onto the Red Carpet: Mario Van Peebles’ Latest Film Premieres at Pan African Film & Arts Festival
LOS ANGELES, CA-FEBRUARY 18: Mario Van Peebles and cast at the 32nd Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival Screening Premiere of “Outlaw Posse” at the Cinemark BHC in Los Angeles, California on February 18, 2024. Credit: Koi Sojer/ Snap’N U Photos/MediaPunch
LOS ANGELES, CA-FEBRUARY 18: Mario Van Peebles at the 32nd Annual Pan African Film & Arts Festival Screening Premiere of “Outlaw Posse” at the Cinemark BHC in Los Angeles, California on February 18, 2024. Credit: Koi Sojer/ Snap’N U Photos/MediaPunch
“Outlaw Posse” starts in 1908 when Chief returns from years of hiding in Mexico to claim stolen gold hidden in the hills of Montana. In his quest, he reunites an ensemble of fresh and familiar faces – together they fight off Angel, whose rationale to the gold leaves a trail of deception and dead bodies.
With Van Peebles at the helm as director and starring in a lead role, the film captivated audiences with its blend of action, drama, and social commentary.
“We can make Edutainment, we can make films that show our-story– not just his-story, but equally important, are film festivals run by conscious people that reflect us and give our movies a platform,” said Van Peebles. “The Pan African Film Festival is our festival. It’s run by our folks! I am truly honored and excited to premiere ‘Outlaw Posse’ as the closing night film. This festival holds a special place in my heart for its commitment to diverse storytelling, and I believe ‘Outlaw Posse’ aligns perfectly with the spirit of this celebration.”
“Outlaw Posse” stars Mario van Peebles, Whoopi Goldberg, Cedric the Entertainer, John Carrol Lynch, Neil McDonough, Edward James Olmos, M. Emmet Walsh, DC Young Fly, and Cam Gigandet.
The atmosphere on the red carpet was electric as cast members, celebrities, and industry insiders gathered to celebrate the film’s premiere. Mario Van Peebles, along with the talented ensemble cast, graciously greeted fans and posed for photos, exuding excitement and anticipation for the film’s debut.
“Outlaw Posse” opens nationwide Mar. 1.
About the Pan African Film & Arts Festival
The 32nd Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) makes its return to Los Angeles February 6-19, 2024 at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills XD and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza to present and showcase a broad spectrum of Black creative works, particularly those that reinforce positive images and help to destroy negative stereotypes of Africans and African-Americans.
Since 1992, as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, PAFF has remained dedicated to the promotion of Black stories and images through the exhibition of film, visual art, and other creative expression. Today, PAFF is one of the largest and most prestigious Black film festivals in the U.S. and attracts local, national, and international audiences. In addition, it is an Oscar-qualifying festival for animation and live-action films, and one of the largest Black History Month events in America.
PAFF is supported in part by the City of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, LA Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson, LA Councilmember Curren Price, LA Councilmember Heather Hutt, LA County Department of Arts and Culture, the LA County COVID-19 Arts Relief Fund administered by the LA County Department of Arts and Culture, Senator Steve Bradford, and Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas.
The 2024 PAFF is possible through the generous support of sponsors including Color Creative, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Stocker Street Creative, Disney, Andscape, BET+, Paramount Pictures, National Geographic, Black Alliance for Justice Immigration, Cal State University, Los Angeles.
For more information, please visit paff.org.
