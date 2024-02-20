NAFS HRC Company, Provides Corporate Update, and Initial 2024 Outlook

Announces today our corporate update and initial 2024 outlook, we are pleased to provide you with an update on the progress and outlook of HRC Company.

North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAFS)

MIAMI, FL, USA, February 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HRC Company is a leading specialty coffee manufacture renowned for its flagship brand, Havana Roasters Coffee. Our products are available in various formats including whole bean, ground 12oz bags, single-serve K-Cups, and soon, Nespresso compatible pods. Customers can conveniently purchase our products through our e-commerce platform at www.havanaroasters.com , as well as through major online retailers such as www. walmart .com, www.homedepot.com www.officedepot.com , and other prominent e-commerce channels.

Announces today our corporate update and initial 2024 outlook, we are pleased to provide you with an update on the progress and outlook of HRC Company, a leading specialty handcrafted coffee manufacture renowned for its flagship brand, Havana Roasters Coffee.

As we continue to navigate the intricacies of our operations and strategic initiatives, we are diligently working on finalizing our financials for Q3 and year-end 2023 to be posted on the OTC markets. Due to the complexities associated with consolidation of the public company and HRC Coffee Roasters financials statements, this process has taken longer than anticipated. However, our accountants have developed a format to expedite the upload and consolidation of our financial statements into the OTC markets, you the disclosure statement format.Furthermore, we are actively collaborating with our SEC attorneys to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, particularly in preparing the necessary legal opinion for current information status. Our primary objective in the next 30 days is to achieve Pink current status, demonstrating our commitment to transparency, for our shareholders and regulatory compliance.In addition to regulatory compliance efforts, we have initiated steps to consolidate and enhance our presence across social media platforms, recognizing the importance of digital engagement and brand visibility in today's market landscape.Looking ahead to Q1 of 2024, we are excited to announce the development and distribution of other specialty coffee brands, as part of our affiliate program for independent specialty coffee brands in regions like Colombia, Honduras, Costa Rica, Vietnam, Guatemala, and Kenya. This affiliate program will serve as a catalyst for promoting and distributing specialty coffee products through our established distribution Channel like KeHE, Unified, Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES), Regional boutique distributors and specialty retailers, throughout United States and Canada.The outlook for the coffee market in the United States remains promising, with projected coffee revenue in United States reaching approximately US$11.4 billion in 2024, according to Statista.In conclusion, we remain committed to driving sustainable growth and delivering value to our shareholders. With our ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency, expand market reach, and capitalize on emerging opportunities, we are confident in our ability to achieve our strategic objectives and position HRC Company for long-term success.ABOUT NAFSNorth America Frac Sand Inc, dba HRC Company ( www.havanaroasters.com ); HRC Company is a specialty handcrafted coffee roaster featuring its primary brand Havana Roasters Coffee, available in whole bean, ground 12oz bags, single serve K-Cup and coming soon Nespresso compatibles, available via our e-commerce site www.havanaroasters.com www.officedepot.com , and other e-commerce sites, also nationally distributed via KEHE, UNFI, regional boutique distributors, independent groceries, supermarkets and specialty retailers. Our blends are hand-crafted from premium Arabica/Robusta beans; Starting with our Classic Cuban style gourmet "Espresso Supreme" blend roasted to a deep, dark, color with abundant flavor. Our "Americano" blend is a rich taste that our roasters have perfected with this medium roast blend. Our history is inspired by our rich Cuban heritage, of the lost art of Cuban roasting masters tostadores of the 1940s, which carried over traditional techniques brought by French colonialists to our island in the 1890s.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

