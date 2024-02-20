Fine Artist Nana Sampong Elevates African Folk Art to Institutional Level in Houston

Share This Article

Nana Sampong, Inevitable Cycle (triptych), 2023, 48'x60' per panel, oil on canvas Fine Artist Nana Sampong Nana Sampong, Intersection, 2022, 44' x 50,' oil on canvas

African artist Nana Sampong receives major recognition for his recent work in Houston, Texas.

My artwork is a cultural, political, and spiritual examination of the Black experience- juxtaposing contemporary Black life with my ancestral past.” — Nana Sampong