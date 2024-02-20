The Great Discovery Announces Mastery Course Creator Forum and Networking Summit
The education system is not broken, it is obsolete”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowering Digital Content Mastery at The Great Discovery Event
The Great Discovery (TGD) announces the upcoming Mastery Course Creator Forum and Networking Summit, an initiative designed for professionals in coaching, training, teaching, and digital content creation. This one-day summit focuses on the art of creating engaging, evergreen digital content.
Facilitating Engagement with Evergreen Content
Part of TGD's 2-day Discovery Fest, this summit offers an opportunity to explore the production of content that both engages and maintains audience interest over time.
Collaboration and Innovation in E-Learning
The event will provide networking opportunities, connecting participants with leaders in course creation from around the world. It represents an effort to foster future collaborations and innovations in e-learning.
Sessions Led by Industry Experts
The summit will feature sessions on:
- Planning, development, and production of evergreen courses
- Identifying target markets and establishing brands
- Utilizing advanced tools in AI, graphics, video, audio, and more
- Enhancing courses with multimedia and interactive elements
- Converting traditional educational content into online formats
- Creating effective marketing materials
- Developing strategic course and curriculum funnels on TGD’s platform
- A New Era in Digital Education
This event is positioned as a key moment for professionals looking to expand their knowledge and skills in the digital education sector. With a ticket price of $97, it offers access to valuable insights and networking opportunities.
About The Great Discovery
Located in Florida, The Great Discovery was co-founded by Sandra Harry and Tim Taylor, with contributions from experts in Six Sigma, AI, technology, e-learning, and affiliate marketing. The platform aims to make education more accessible, enabling creators to reach a global audience and learners to access educational content and generate income through referrals.
Event Details:
Dates: March 15 and 16, 2024
Location: Rosen Plaza Hotel, Orlando, Florida
Tickets and Registration: https://TGDEvent.com
For media inquiries, please contact: Email: Media@TheGreatDiscovery.com or call: 800-335-6234.
Sandra M Harry
The Great Discovery
+1 800-355-6234
