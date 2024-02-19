27 February 2024: Meeting of the V4 Prime Ministers

CZECH REPUBLIC, February 19 - On Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, will meet and negotiate with the Prime Ministers of the Visegrad Group countries – Donald Tusk, Robert Fico and Victor Orbán - at the Liechtenstein Palace. This working meeting will focus mainly on the energy security, the strategic agenda of the EU, the prevention of illegal migration or further support of the International Visegrad Fund.

Date:

February 27th, 2024

Venue:

Liechtenstein Palace, U Sovových Mlýnů 506/4, Prague 1

Programme:

Arrival of journalists at the Liechtenstein Palace no later than 09.30 a.m..

11.00 - photo opportunity at the arrivals of the Prime Ministers of V4

thereafter– family foto of the Prime Ministers of V4

11.15 – meeting of the Prime Ministers of V4

11.45 – photo opportunity at the plenary session of the Prime Ministers of V4

13.15 – press conference of the V4 Prime Ministers

It is necessary to be accredited for the meeting. Please, send the name, editorial office and number of ID card to the address akreditace@vlada.gov.cz. The deadline is on Friday February 23th, 2024.



Media contact:

Petra Knoblau, Department of Prime Minister´s Communication, +420 724 864 168

