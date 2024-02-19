FOREST CITY POLICE DEPT: Suspect arrested in Feb. 10 shooting incident

February 12, 2024

FOREST CITY, Iowa - On Monday, February 12, 2024, the Forest City Police Department began an investigation into a shooting incident which had occurred over the weekend, on the 100 block of North 4th Street. The Forest City Police Department requested the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) in this investigation. This incident occurred on February 10, 2024, but was not reported to the Forest City Police Department until February 12, 2024, at 5:57 p.m.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Jose Alberto Carrera Patino in the early morning hours of Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Patino was charged with Attempted Murder - Iowa Code 707.11(1) and Going Armed with Intent - Iowa Code 708.8. Patino was held at the Winnebago County Jail on a $30,000 bond. No injuries were reported in this incident.

The Forest City Police Department was assisted by the NCINT Special Operations Group, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Forest City Ambulance Service.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Forest City Police Department at 641.585.2113 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 319.217.1580.