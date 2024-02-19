Cork Pops Unveils Enhanced Legacy Wine Opener, Now 100% Manufactured in the United States

#1 Home Bar Item Brought “Home”

NOVATO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Pops, the pioneering brand renowned for its innovative wine accessories, proudly announces a significant enhancement to its iconic Legacy Wine Opener. Leveraging state-of-the-art manufacturing processes and a commitment to quality, the Legacy Wine Opener is now entirely produced in the United States.

This transformation marks a strategic milestone for Cork Pops, reinforcing its dedication to superior craftsmanship, reliability, and supporting American manufacturing. By relocating production to the United States, Cork Pops aims to streamline operations, ensure stringent quality control measures, and reduce its carbon footprint by having the manufacturing and assembly under the watchful eye of the inventor and patent holder.

The redesigned Legacy Wine Opener retains its signature effortless cork-popping mechanism, allowing wine enthusiasts to effortlessly uncork their favorite bottles with a simple push of a button. The device's sleek and ergonomic design remains unchanged, providing both functionality and aesthetic appeal. The updated design features improvements in the foil cutter, while the strength of the “legs” of the opener have been strengthened. The matte finish has also been updated to a smooth, shiny finish consistent with other openers in the Cork Pops’ line.

"Bringing production of the Legacy Wine Opener entirely to the United States represents our unwavering commitment to excellence and supporting local industries," said Bill Federighi, the inventor and patent holder behind the Cork Pops’ Legacy. "We are thrilled to offer our customers a product that not only embodies superior quality but also contributes to the growth of American manufacturing."

Cork Pops remains dedicated to innovation, continuously seeking opportunities to enhance its product offerings and exceed customer expectations. The decision to manufacture the Legacy Wine Opener domestically aligns with the company's core values of quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

The enhanced Legacy Wine Opener will be available for purchase through Cork Pops' official website and select retail partners starting February 15. Wine enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the same effortless and reliable performance, now proudly made in the USA.

For more information about Cork Pops and its range of innovative wine accessories, please visit www.CorkPops.com.

About Cork Pops, Inc.

A leader in the beverage accessory business, Cork Pops, Inc. began with the introduction of a patented screwless wine opener that quickly became a common household utensil. The company’s success hinges on its practice of continually reviewing and testing its products to ensure that the highest levels of quality, product safety and reliability are maintained. Cork Pops is committed to using materials that are ethically sourced its manufacturing process. For additional information on the company and products, please visit www.CorkPops.com.

