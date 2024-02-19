OSCE PA Winter Meeting

The 23rd Winter Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly will be held from 22 to 23 February in Vienna, Austria.

The Winter Meeting consists of meetings of each of the OSCE PA’s general committees, its three ad hoc committees, the Standing Committee of heads of national delegations, and a number of side events. The general committees will meet on 22 February to hear from independent experts and representatives of the OSCE’s governmental side, hold debates on topical issues, and discuss presentations from committee rapporteurs on their ideas and intentions regarding reports being prepared for the 31st Annual Session in Bucharest this summer.

One of three statutory meetings that the OSCE PA holds every year, the Winter Meeting serves as an opportunity for parliamentarians to engage with the OSCE’s executive structures, meet with representatives of OSCE participating States, and debate issues related to OSCE principles and values.

Livestream: YouTube.com/oscepa

Web: www.oscepa.org

