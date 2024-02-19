ODIHR experts discuss electoral recommendations in Montenegro

Election experts from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) presented the final reports and recommendations of the observation missions to the 2023 early parliamentary elections as well as the presidential election in Montenegro during a visit to Podgorica from 6 to 9 February 2024.

“Last year’s elections were well-run and candidates could campaign freely, but they took place in a constitutional and institutional crisis, and we unfortunately witnessed politically motivated decision-making by the State Election Commission on a number of key decisions,” said Tamás Meszerics, Head of ODIHR’s Election Observation Mission to the presidential election.

Nina Suomalainen, Head of ODIHR’s Election Observation Mission to the early parliamentary elections, underlined that “while the efforts by Parliament to reach consensus and amend electoral legislation have been largely unsuccessful in recent years, we now look forward to seeing the current Parliament take decisive steps to improve the situation.”

The report’s findings and recommendations were presented to representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Election Commission, the Speaker of Parliament and the political parties represented there, the Constitutional Court, the Ministry of Interior, the Agency for Prevention of Corruption, the Montenegrin Agency for Electronic Media, the Radio and Television, civil society organizations and the international community.

ODIHR took the opportunity to reiterate that both election processes were competitive and well managed, but that some shortcomings were observed. Numerous gaps and ambiguities remain in the legal framework, undermining its effectiveness and requiring substantial review and revision. The ODIHR experts encouraged all election stakeholders to carry out comprehensive reforms following an inclusive, consultative and transparent process.

Priority recommendations in ODIHR’s observation reports included the need for electoral reforms to address the gaps and inconsistencies in election-related legislation, protecting the integrity of voter data, providing for effective oversight of media coverage of the campaign, increasing transparency in election dispute resolution, ensuring appropriate access for disabled voters to the electoral process, and making affirmative measures for women’s participation in political life more effective.

ODIHR expressed its readiness to support the authorities in providing legal and technical expertise to assist in implementing these recommendations. All OSCE participating States have committed to following up on ODIHR's election assessments and recommendations.