Country/Folk Artist Luanne Hunt Releases 24th Studio Album

THE VILLAGES, FL, USA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed singer-songwriter Luanne Hunt has released her 24th studio album, “Miles & Memories,” a modern country and folk project that infuses traditional sounds with timeless themes and heartfelt sentiments. The album features seven tracks, including her latest single and music video, “The Vice.”

Hunt, an Independent Superstars Hall of Fame recording artist and five-time Josie Music Awards nominee, has been in the music industry for three decades. With her roots in folk music, she wanted to return to the genre and create something unique and authentic.

“The challenge for every recording artist is to create music inspired by your influences but at the same time bring something fresh and wonderful to the table,” said Hunt.

Her latest album showcases her talent as a songwriter and musician, with “Miles & Memories” being called a stand-out among the plethora of music being released today. The Folk N’ Rock Music Blog stated, “With all of the music being released, and looking into 2024 brimming with bands clamoring to be heard, Luanne Hunt stands out with ‘Miles & Memories.’”

Hunt draws inspiration from her personal experiences and the state of the world in her songwriting. Her single “If You See Peace” is a call for mankind to put aside differences and work together for the greater good. The album also features tracks such as “No Better Days,” “You Are My Dream,” and the title track, “Miles & Memories.”

One of the highlights of the album is the song “The Vice,” which was featured on Hunt’s 1995 unreleased demo album, “Mood Swings.” After rewriting some of the lyrics and setting it to a minimalistic backdrop, the song finally sounds like the masterpiece it is.

Watch “The Vice” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gt4ELk6MmLg

Hunt’s journey towards the creation of “Miles & Memories” has been a successful one. She is best known for her worldwide hit single, “Christmas Without You” (a.k.a “Patsy Cline’s Lost Christmas Song”), and has scored over 20 No. 1 hits on charts around the world. She has also received numerous industry awards, including six American Songwriting Awards and three “CD of the Year” awards from the National Traditional Country Music Association.

For more information on Luanne Hunt and her music, visit www.luannehunt.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

