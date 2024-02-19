Suspect arrested for 2021 Traer, Iowa homicide

TRAER, Iowa - On February 19, 2024, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Major Crime Unit and the Tama County Sheriff’s Office arrested Karina Cooper at her residence in Traer, Iowa.

Karina Cooper, 46, was arrested for her role in the shooting death of her husband, Ryan Cooper, on June 18, 2021. She was transported to the Tama County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Murder in the First Degree, a Class A Felony. Cooper is being held at the Tama County Jail. Bond is to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation can contact the Tama County Sheriff’s Office at 641.484.4111, the DCI at 515.725.6010, or email dciinfo@dps.state.ia.us.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

No further information will be released at this time.

Complaint affidavit and photo