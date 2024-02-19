Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,165 in the last 365 days.

St Albans / DUI #4 refusal & Ignition interlock required

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24A2001013

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans              

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: February 19, 2024, at approximately 0940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fisher Pond Rd, St Albans VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4 Refusal & Ignition Interlock Required

 

ACCUSED: Joey Mcrae

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 19, 2024, at approximately 0940 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were patrolling on Fisher Pond Rd in St Albans VT, when they observed a Ford F-150 operate into the oncoming lane into the direction of the Trooper. The Trooper initiated a motor vehicle stop, at which time it was determined that the operator, Mcrae, was impaired and in violation of his ignition interlock requirement. Mcrae was arrested and brought to the VSP St Albans Barracks. Mcrae was ordered held at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $1,500 bail. Mcrae is scheduled to be arraigned on 02/20/2024 at 1300 hours.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION:  NWSCF  

BAIL: $1,500

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/24 1300hrs

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans / DUI #4 refusal & Ignition interlock required

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more