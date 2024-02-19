St Albans / DUI #4 refusal & Ignition interlock required

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2001013

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 19, 2024, at approximately 0940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fisher Pond Rd, St Albans VT

VIOLATION: DUI #4 Refusal & Ignition Interlock Required

ACCUSED: Joey Mcrae

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 19, 2024, at approximately 0940 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were patrolling on Fisher Pond Rd in St Albans VT, when they observed a Ford F-150 operate into the oncoming lane into the direction of the Trooper. The Trooper initiated a motor vehicle stop, at which time it was determined that the operator, Mcrae, was impaired and in violation of his ignition interlock requirement. Mcrae was arrested and brought to the VSP St Albans Barracks. Mcrae was ordered held at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $1,500 bail. Mcrae is scheduled to be arraigned on 02/20/2024 at 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $1,500

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/24 1300hrs

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993