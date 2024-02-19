St Albans / DUI #4 refusal & Ignition interlock required
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2001013
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: February 19, 2024, at approximately 0940 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fisher Pond Rd, St Albans VT
VIOLATION: DUI #4 Refusal & Ignition Interlock Required
ACCUSED: Joey Mcrae
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 19, 2024, at approximately 0940 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were patrolling on Fisher Pond Rd in St Albans VT, when they observed a Ford F-150 operate into the oncoming lane into the direction of the Trooper. The Trooper initiated a motor vehicle stop, at which time it was determined that the operator, Mcrae, was impaired and in violation of his ignition interlock requirement. Mcrae was arrested and brought to the VSP St Albans Barracks. Mcrae was ordered held at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of $1,500 bail. Mcrae is scheduled to be arraigned on 02/20/2024 at 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $1,500
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/20/24 1300hrs
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993