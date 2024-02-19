For too long economic demands have trumped environmental and social needs. This must change.

And the change must start with a focus on social justice.

Social justice means policies and actions that create equal access to opportunity.

That support a green transition which is just and inclusive.

That give everyone the basics of a dignified life.

We have a unique opportunity, to bend the arc of history in favour of social justice.

But we can only achieve this by working together.

That’s why the ILO launched the Global Coalition for Social Justice.

This ground-breaking initiative already has more than 100 partners. It is a unique, strong, coalition, dedicated to concrete change, and building a sustainable, equitable, socially-just future.