Submit Release
News Search

There were 794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,107 in the last 365 days.

Change must start with a focus on social justice


Today we mark World Day of Social Justice.

For too long economic demands have trumped environmental and social needs. This must change.

And the change must start with a focus on social justice.

Social justice means policies and actions that create equal access to opportunity.

That support a green transition which is just and inclusive.

That give everyone the basics of a dignified life.

We have a unique opportunity, to bend the arc of history in favour of social justice.

But we can only achieve this by working together.

That’s why the ILO launched the Global Coalition for Social Justice.

This ground-breaking initiative already has more than 100 partners. It is a unique, strong, coalition, dedicated to concrete change, and building a sustainable, equitable, socially-just future.

You just read:

Change must start with a focus on social justice

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more