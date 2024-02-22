Lensbaby Unveils the Sweet 22 Pancake Lens, Redefining Creative Photography and Videography

Lensbaby Sweet 22 Sample Product Photo

PORTLAND, OR, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lensbaby, a leading innovator in creative effects photographic lenses and accessories, is thrilled to announce the release of its latest gem of a wide angle prime lens, the Lensbaby Sweet 22. Available to purchase starting February 22nd, 2024, the Sweet 22 pancake lens is set to revolutionize selective focus photography and videography.

The Lensbaby Sweet 22 boasts an extraordinarily sharp and small sweet plus the most blur produced outside the sweet spot by any Lensbaby lens, all in a tiny form factor. This creative effects lens for mirrorless systems is meticulously crafted with a compact, robust metal body, making it a must-have for photographers and videographers seeking to create an extreme sweet spot effect optically, in real time.



Key Features of the Lensbaby Sweet 22 include:

Tack-Sharp Sweet Spot: The lens creates a tack-sharp, centered sweet spot with engaging blur increasing as it moves away from the center, adding a dynamic sense of motion to still images.

Dramatic Focus Transitions in Video: Capture dramatic focus transitions of moving subjects entering or leaving the Sweet 22's sweet spot, elevating the storytelling potential in videography.

Impressionistic Blur: Immerse your imagery in a sea of impressionistic blur, gradually transitioning to a precise, tack-sharp sweet spot, enabling photographers to direct the attention of their audience more powerfully than ever before.

Super-Wide Angle of View: With an impressive 90-degree angle of view on full-frame cameras, the Sweet 22 allows photographers to pinpoint a single subject in a sea of uniquely rendered, impressionistic bokeh.

Close-up Capability: Focus down to ~5 inches from the front of the lens, allowing users to get up close and personal with their subjects, effectively separating them from the background.

A Champion for Mirrorless: The lens is compatible with most mirrorless cameras. Compatible with APS-C and full frame bodies.

The Lensbaby Sweet 22 is set to empower photographers and videographers to explore new realms of creativity, pushing the boundaries of selective focus with in-camera optical effects. Lensbaby invites enthusiasts and professionals alike to experience the unparalleled possibilities offered by the Sweet 22 lens.

For more information about the Lensbaby Sweet 22 and to stay updated on its official release on February 22nd, 2024, visit Lensbaby's official website.

About Lensbaby: Lensbaby is a trailblazer in the field of creative photography, designing lenses that inspire photographers to explore new dimensions of visual storytelling. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Lensbaby continues to push the boundaries of optical technology, providing tools for artists to express their unique vision.

What does extraordinary creative freedom mean to you as a photographer? Our mission is to give photographers the tools to move through their fear of shame, judgement, guilt, and being a part of the status quo. Photography isn't about fitting in. Photography is about discovery, risk, getting out of the box, saying no to what everyone else is doing and being EXTRAORDINARY as defined by you.

We believe that creativity isn't about what THEY do. Photography is about what YOU want to do!

What does being a photographer mean to you?

How do you #ShootExtraordinary

