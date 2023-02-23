Lensbaby Unveils Double Glass II Optic with Enhanced Features for Creative Photography

Lensbaby Double Glass II with Composer Pro II Lensbaby Double Glass II with Composer Pro II - Annick Paradise Lensbaby Double Glass II with Composer Pro II - Anne Belmont

Lensbaby announces the release of its new and improved Double Glass II optic, compatible with all current and legacy Optic Swap lens bodies.

PORTLAND, OR, USA, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lensbaby, a leading manufacturer of innovative creative camera lenses and accessories, announced the release of its new and improved Double Glass II optic, compatible with all current and legacy Optic Swap lens bodies. The Double Glass II is a significant upgrade from the original Double Glass optic, offering a range of enhanced features that provide unparalleled creative control for creators of still and video imagery.

The Double Glass II optic features an aperture range from f/2.5 to f/22 and boasts a unique drop-in magnetic aperture system, allowing photographers to switch between round, internally adjustable aperture settings or to choose from nine creative drop-in uniquely shaped apertures. These include a five-pointed star, a heart, and seven eclectic shapes developed by visual artists in the Lensbaby community. When images are shot while utilizing these apertures, the out-of-focus areas of an image take on texture specific to the shaped aperture in use, separating the in-focus subject matter from its background in uncommon ways.

The Double Glass II’s solid, all-metal construction, matches the build quality of the Composer Pro II lens body. Unlike the Double Glass optic, released in 2008, this optic includes a 12-blade manually adjustable internal aperture, providing perfectly round aperture settings for quick and easy control over the sweet spot size, dramatically affecting the look and feel of the final image.

The Double Glass II optic is compatible with all Optic Swap macro accessories, including Lensbaby's 46mm Macro Filter Kit and Macro Converters, making it the perfect tool for photographers who want to capture stunning macro images.

"We’re thrilled to introduce the Double Glass II to our Optic Swap System," said Craig Strong, Lensbaby's co-founder, and Chief Creative Officer. "With its dual aperture system and all-metal construction, this optic brings the very best of creative photography in a single, unique lens. Visual artists everywhere will soon be creating magic with this versatile new photographic tool."

The Double Glass II Optic will be available for purchase starting Feb 23rd, 2023, on the Lensbaby website and through authorized dealers worldwide.

About Lensbaby

Lensbaby is a Portland, Oregon-based manufacturer of award-winning camera lenses, optics, and accessories that enable photographers to create unique and stunning images. Founded in 2004, Lensbaby has become renowned for its innovative products that help photographers express their vision and creativity. For more information, please visit lensbaby.com.

