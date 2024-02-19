St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault and Other Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001216
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/18/2024 at approximately 1530 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Brook Road in Corinth, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a residence in Corinth, Vermont for a reported family fight. Over the course of the investigation Troopers developed probable cause to arrest a juvenile resident for the charges listed above. The juvenile was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and released with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/20/2024 at 1230
COURT: Orange County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Office: 802-748-3111
Email: evan.johnson@vermont.gov