St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault and Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001216

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2/18/2024 at approximately 1530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Brook Road in Corinth, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Juvenile

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a residence in Corinth, Vermont for a reported family fight. Over the course of the investigation Troopers developed probable cause to arrest a juvenile resident for the charges listed above. The juvenile was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and released with a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/20/2024 at 1230

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

Email: evan.johnson@vermont.gov