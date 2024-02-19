Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,074 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault and Other Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4001216

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/18/2024 at approximately 1530 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Brook Road in Corinth, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Resisting Arrest, and Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Juvenile                                              

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a residence in Corinth, Vermont for a reported family fight.  Over the course of the investigation Troopers developed probable cause to arrest a juvenile resident for the charges listed above.  The juvenile was transported to the Bradford Outpost for processing and released with a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/20/2024 at 1230            

COURT: Orange County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

Email: evan.johnson@vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Domestic Assault and Other Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more