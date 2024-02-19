GEORGIA, February 19 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced he has directed the Office of Planning and Budget to again increase funding for the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council's (CJCC) Victim's Services grant using $26 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for FY25. Following the addition of over $13.2 million added in December for FY24, this brings the the total amount of ARPA funding currently dedicated to this grant to $94,237,210.

“I'm grateful we're able to provide these desperately needed funds to support the victims of crime as the federal government fails to live up to their promises," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Following the Biden administration's decision to renege on its commitment to victims of violent crime, we took action to fund this vital program, and now we are again standing in that gap so that those who have suffered already need not suffer further."

The initial additions to the Victim's Services grant were announced following significant cuts by the federal government to the Crime Victims Fund, also known as Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds, despite a continued and heightened need for services as a result of increases in crime during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Victim's Services grant supports nonprofit organizations who experienced economic hardship as a result of the pandemic. The additional funding provided by Governor Kemp's directive will allow for continued assistance to over 200 non-profit businesses who provide services to victims across the state, including domestic violence shelters, domestic violence community-based programs, sexual assault centers, human trafficking programs, child advocacy centers, court appointed special advocates, culturally specific programs, hospital-based violence intervention programs that address gun violence and other violent crimes, and elder abuse programs. Victim service providers may offer a vast array of life saving and supportive services and referrals, including but not limited to 24/7 crisis line response, 24/7 emergency shelter, case management, short and long-term housing assistance, resources for financial assistance, counseling, legal assistance, medical services, victim compensation, children’s services, transportation, employment services, and parenting/educational services.

This grant provides ARPA funding to respond to the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 public health emergency on domestic violence shelter and community-based programs. ARPA funds will provide domestic violence agencies in the state with funding to meet the increased demand in services and need for staff due to COVID-19. These funds are to support client financial assistance needs, gaps in services such as affordable housing needs, additional program supplies, technology, and retaining critical staff positions. To read more on VOCA funding through CJCC, click here.