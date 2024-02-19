Leading Women’s Health Expert Dr. Jennifer Pearlman Joins AI Nexus Healthcare Advisory Board

Dr. Jennifer Pearlman

CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jennifer Pearlman is a healthcare visionary, physician entrepreneur and thought leader in women’s health, regenerative and aesthetic medicine. She is founder and Medical Director of PearlMD Rejuvenation, a leading women’s health and cosmetic medical clinic. Dr. Pearlman is a NAMS certified Menopause expert and helped run the Menopause clinic at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, the largest of its kind in Canada, for a decade.

Dr. Pearlman is the Global Ambassador for the Aesthetic Multi-specialty Society (AMS) the largest network of cosmetic physicians globally and Scientific Director of AMWC Americas. She is a board-certified physician in Canada (Ontario) and in the State of Florida and New York and holds membership with the Canadian Medical Society, North American Menopause Society, Aesthetic Multi-Specialty Society and the Health and Longevity Medicine Society. Dr. Pearlman continues to innovate as a clinician researcher and committed to upholding the highest professional standards through her role as scientific director, clinical educator, peer-to-peer trainer, and medical legal expert.

"I am honoured and excited to join AI Nexus Healthcare as Medical Advisor to help pioneer the future of AI-powered healthcare enhancing Women's Health and Aesthetic Medicine to enable patients to live longer younger." - Dr. Jennifer Pearlman

AI Nexus Healthcare is on a mission to democratize healthcare making it more accessible to individuals regardless of economic status, geographic location, gender or race. Its revolutionary technology allows users to take control of their health by detecting early warning signs of the onset of numerous chronic diseases as well as life threatening conditions such as respiratory disorders, stroke and cardiac arrhythmia. All through a ground-breaking combination of machine learning pattern recognition with insights created by Cognitive Al that encapsulates the expertise of dozens of medical doctors.

AI Nexus Healthcare Founder and President, Faramarz Farhoodi states “We are grateful to have the expertise of Dr. Pearlman added to our advisory board. Our women’s health division is an important focus for the whole team and having Dr. Pearlman’s influence and insight will be a great advantage.”

