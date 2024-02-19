AI Nexus Healthcare Heads To ViVE Digital Health Conference in L.A Feb 25-28, 2024

AI Nexus Healthcare Joins Mayo Clinic Platform's Accelerate Program

AI Nexus Healthcare, leading developer of AI-powered healthcare solutions is headed to Los Angeles for the ViVE Digital health Conference February 25-28, 2024.

We are thrilled to be a part of the energy of ViVE 2024 and to be participating in important discussions on the growing need for AI-based technology in healthcare.” — Charlie Farhoodi, Co-Founder & COO AI Nexus Healthcare.

ViVE is part of the HLTH conference annual line up and the one place where digital healthcare leaders and business executives come together to understand, impact, influence, and shape the future of healthcare.

AI Nexus Healthcare is at the forefront of developing innovative, high-quality healthcare solutions and smart health and wellness applications powered by cognitive artificial intelligence. Its signature software, mia, is capable of detecting early warning signs at the onset of numerous chronic diseases as well as life threatening conditions and provides timely actionable advice to help its users become aware of what they can do to mitigate the risks of developing chronic diseases and to seek preventative medical care.

This year AI Nexus Healthcare will join other world leaders and decision makers in the digital health tech world to focus on the business of healthcare. Come and find us at the Los Angeles Convention Centre – just look for the AI Nexus Healthcare logo.