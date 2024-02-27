MOSS Building & Design Awarded 6 Awards for The PRO Metro DC 2024 Awards Gala
The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC named MOSS Building and Design in Chantilly, VA, as a PRO Remodeler of the Year winner.CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Remodeling Organization (PRO) Metro DC named MOSS Building and Design in Chantilly, VA, as a PRO Remodeler of the Year winner in multiple categories at its annual Awards Gala on Saturday, February 3rd in the DC Metro area.
MOSS was awarded the Grand Prize winner in three different categories: Residential Addition Under $250,000, Basement Under $150,000, and Universal Design Entire House/Addition. In addition, MOSS won the Merit Award in the following two categories: Residential Kitchen $75,000 - $150,000 and Residential Detached Structure. Lastly, MOSS was a finalist for the Residential Kitchen $75,000 - $150,000 category.
Since 2001, MOSS Building & Design has established a reputation for excellence in remodeling additions, kitchens, bathrooms, and basements throughout Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland. Their customers see them as a trusted partner, and MOSS Building & Design is very proud that over 85% of their customers consider themselves ‘customers for life’. Founded in 2021, MOSS Mission, the 501(c)(3) non-profit arm of MOSS Building & Design, was established to further strengthen the community relations work that the company has developed with local organizations since its founding. MOSS Mission regularly donates funds and services to area non-profit organizations, aligning with the original vision of our company’s founders to give back locally to those in need.
This year’s winners included a beautiful kitchen and deck remodel in Potomac, a spacious basement renovation in McLean, a universal design remodel for a 75-year-old home in Arlington, and a transformation of a garage into an in-law suite in Herndon.
Each year PRO Metro DC presents these coveted awards to members who have demonstrated outstanding craftsmanship, design and professionalism through their remodeling projects. The entries of this year’s competition totaled more than $43 million in remodeling investments, spanning mid-range and high-end projects, as diverse as new build homes to Universal Design baths to kitchen remodeling projects.
PRO Metro DC is the only local professional trade association solely dedicated to the remodeling industry. PRO members are elite remodeling professionals that voluntarily adhere to a strict code of ethics. To be considered for a PRO Remodeler of the Year Award, a company must be a PRO Member in good standing. PRO Metro DC represents over 200 professional remodeling companies.
