MOSS Building & Design Triumphs at the 2023 Chrysalis Awards for Remodeling Excellence
Kiln Blue porcelain tile for (almost all the) walls, ceiling, bench and backsplash was made deliberately to complement the bright white cabinetry and the warm brown tiled floor.
MOSS Building & Design, a prominent Virginia-based remodeling company, is proud to announce that it has been honored with a prestigious Chrysalis Award .
The Chrysalis Awards celebrate transformative design and remodeling skill, and to have MOSS Building & Design recognized among the best in the nation is a tremendous achievement.”CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MOSS Building & Design, a prominent Virginia-based remodeling company, is proud to announce that it has been honored with a prestigious Chrysalis Award for Remodeling Excellence. This remarkable achievement marks the company's third consecutive year winning, reflecting its ongoing commitment to industry-leading standards of excellence.
"The Chrysalis Awards celebrate transformative design and remodeling skill, and to have MOSS Building & Design recognized among the best in the nation is a tremendous achievement. This year marks their third consecutive win, which stands as a testament to their relentless dedication to quality and innovation," said Ken Kanline, Director of the Awards.
MOSS Building & Design was acknowledged for its exceptional work on a bathroom remodel in Centreville, Virginia. The customers' goals were to update the bathroom to a more contemporary design from its traditional look and feel (original to the home). Their vision was to remove the large, walk-up bathtub completely and replace it with a massive walk-in shower with steam shower capabilities and a completely tiled bench at one end.
This latest Chrysalis Award adds to the company's impressive roster of recognitions. Over the years, MOSS Building & Design has been the recipient of numerous industry accolades, including Best of Houzz Design and Service Awards and the NARI Contractor of the Year Award.
Photos of the award-winning project, alongside a detailed summary, will be featured on the Chrysalis Awards' website at Chrysalis from July 2023. For more information about the Chrysalis Awards, please contact Ken Kanline at 850-544-3773 or via email at ken@buildingsongs.com.
About MOSS Building & Design: MOSS is an award-winning home remodeling company in Northern Virginia that has been creating beautiful spaces for over 15 years. MOSS specializes in residential remodeling, including additions, kitchens, bathrooms, and basements.
