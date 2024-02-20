Submit Release
University Medical Center New Orleans Partners with Riverain Technologies to Offer Chest CTs with AI Technology

Riverain Technologies

University Medical Center New Orleans will use ClearRead™ CT AI-powered technology by Riverain Technologies to provide a clearer view of patient scans.

Patients will benefit from readings of clearer, unimpaired scans that help clinicians more quickly and precisely detect and report pulmonary nodules.”
— Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies
MIAMISBURG, OH, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University Medical Center New Orleans, a part of LCMC Health, will use ClearRead™ CT AI-powered technology by Riverain Technologies to provide a clearer view of patient scans. The unique technology will offer chest scans that suppress blood vessels, eliminating obstructions that often stand in the way of accurately detecting suspicious nodules. ClearRead then marks, quantifies and reports pulmonary nodules for improved detection and efficiency.

“Patients will benefit from readings of clearer, unimpaired scans that help clinicians more quickly and precisely detect and report pulmonary nodules,” said Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies. “Our Clear Visual Intelligence technology is redefining the way healthcare providers approach thoracic imaging.”

Riverain’s patented, FDA-cleared ClearRead software tools are powered by machine learning and highly developed modeling, leveraging the most advanced AI methods available in the medical imaging market.

University Medical Center, part of the LCMC Health family of hospitals, was built for and by New Orleans. The facility is home to the Avery C. Alexander Academic Research Center and the largest training center for healthcare professionals in Louisiana.

About Riverain Technologies

Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses. Using a unique suppression technology, ClearRead solutions with CVI remove the interfering normal structures within the chest, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses. This provides an unimpaired view that enables the radiologist to uniquely focus on the actionable data in chest imaging to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/.

