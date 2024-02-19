On President's Day in LA re-launching Join The Pet Party to Support Girl Causes

Love to Dine in LA and Support Girl Causes participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn gift card for favorite pet friendly restaurant www.JoinThePetParty.org Love to Support Girl Causes and Dine for Good? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn $1000 donation for your cause and $1000 dining gift card www.LovetoDineforGood.com We Dance for Good is a sweet inspired cause by exceptionally talented 14 year old girl 'BooksandLooks' www.WeDanceforGood.org We Pitch for Good is a sweet inspired girls sports cause by exceptionally talented 16 year old athlete 'We Pitch for Good' www.WePitchforGood.org Mom inspired cause for girls to achieve and complete athletic feats; and earn donations for girl causes www.KickassforaCause.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talent, generates proceeds for girl causes and rewards referrals with $1000 gift cards for pet friendly US restaurants.

We're Celebrating President's Day in LA differently by re-launching Join The Pet Party with a new cause love to support girls and to reward participation with the sweetest $1000 dining gift cards!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact and create social change.Recruiting for Good re-launches Join The Pet Party on President's Day in LA to help inspire participate in referral program and fund girl inspired causes.Once a successful referral has been made, Pet Party Member chooses which girl inspired cause to support;1. Sponsor 'we dance for good' to support team (uniforms, performance shoes).2 Sponsor 'we pitch for good' to support girl sports and teams (equipment, travel).3. ' Kickass for a Cause ' (girls achieve athletic feats to earn donation for girl causes).Pet Party Member also earns The Sweetest Foodie $1000 dining gift card.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "Love to spend quality time with your pet, Dine at LA's Best Pet Friendly Restaurants and support girl causes; Join The Pet Party!"Pet Party Members earn invites to The Sweetest Foodie Parties AboutLove to Dine in LA with your Pet 'Kid....' Join The Pet Party! Participate n Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund girl causes and earn The Sweetest $1000 Dining Gift Card to favorite pet friendly restaurant. www.JoinThePetParty.org Good for You +Community Too!Love to Celebrate Women, Recruiting for Good has been hosting the sweetest parties Celebrating Women's Day in LA for the last three years; starting on March 8th. We create meaningful parties for girls, moms, and professional women too. To earn invites email Sara@RecruitingforGood.com tell us who you are and how you celebrate women. www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com Join The Club!Girls Kickass for Good is a sweet inspired cause by exceptionally talented mom 'The Chaos Manager.' Her daughters have been working on The Sweetest Gigs, and Girls Design Tomorrow (leadership mentoring program). Recruiting for Good will collaborate to fund the cause; and help parents (and relatives) earn sponsorship proceeds to hire a sport coach/mentor (cycling, running, or swimming) to help girl achieve athletic feat. Upon completion of athletic feat, Recruiting for Good will donate $1000 on behalf of the girl. To earn meaningful sponsored experience visit www.KickassforaCause.com Use Your Athletic Talent to Do Some GOOD for You...and The Community Too!Have a Sweet Restaurant, love to support girls, and reward your customers dining gift cards? Join the Club...Inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good and we will generate proceeds by delivering sweet staffing services; make donations to girl's creative projects, team participation, or travel and reward generous dining gift cards for your sweet restaurant. To sign up visit www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Good for You+Community Too!Love to Support Girls! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund and sponsor meaningful experiences for girls. After successfully participating in referral program earn $1,000 to sponsor a girl's creative project, team participation (cheer, dance, robotics, or sports), or travel (school, sports, summer camp, or Girls Scouts); and earn sweet $1,000 dining gift card. www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Have a daughter/grand daughter who loves to write? Earn a sponsored opportunity to get published on LAParent.com. Just participate in Recruiting for Good.Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.Carlos Cymerman

Sweet 12 Year Old Girl Works On The Sweetest Gigs Created By Recruiting for Good; and She Did This Sweet Pet Video of Her Cat Sushi for President!