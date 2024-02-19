OneWell Health Care Offers Exceptional Benefits to DSPs and Caregivers in California

OneWell Health Care Logo OneWell Health Care - California Team Benefits Provided by OneWell Health Care to DSPs & Caregivers in California

Join OneWell Health Care in California to Support Independence & Inclusion! Exceptional Benefits for DSPs & Caregivers Available Now.

We recognize the invaluable contributions of our DSPs and caregivers, and we are committed to providing them with a supportive and rewarding environment where they can thrive professionally” — Nevin Dursun, Director of OneWell Health Care in California

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a leading provider of IDD support services for individuals seeking independence and inclusion, is proud to announce the expansion of its team in California. With a commitment to diversity, ethics, and innovation, OneWell is dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of its participants. Now, the company is extending its support to Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) and caregivers by offering outstanding benefits and opportunities.

At OneWell, team members play a crucial role in assisting individuals in learning and developing new skills to enhance their opportunities for independence and inclusion. This support may occur in the individuals' homes or within the community, providing a dynamic and fulfilling work environment for DSPs and caregivers.

Primary responsibilities for DSPs and caregivers at OneWell include assisting individuals in achieving independence goals outlined in their Individual Service Plans (ISP), accurately documenting services delivered and participant responses, and ensuring compliance with local, state, and federal regulations, including HIPAA guidelines.

In addition to competitive pay ranging from $17.00 to $20.00 per hour, OneWell Health Care offers a comprehensive benefits package to its team members, including:

- 401(k) Retirement Plan

- Dental Insurance

- Flexible Schedule Options

- Health Insurance Coverage

- Life Insurance Benefits

- Paid Time Off

- Parental Leave Support

- Referral Program Incentives

- Vision Insurance

OneWell Health Care offers various scheduling options, including 4-hour and 8-hour shifts, the ability to choose one's own hours, and opportunities for day shifts, Monday to Friday, and weekends as needed, providing flexibility to accommodate diverse lifestyles and preferences.

For individuals interested in joining the OneWell team and contributing to its mission of empowering individuals towards independence and inclusion, visit our current job openings and submit an application to join the family.

About OneWell Health Care:

OneWell Health Care is a leading provider of support services dedicated to empowering individuals toward independence and inclusion. With a diverse workforce, strong ethics, and a commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare, OneWell delivers high-quality IDD services in California that make a positive impact on the lives of its participants.