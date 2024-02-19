ewiz commerce's AndhaDhanda game ingeniously spotlights eCommerce hurdles at e-Kumbh

ewiz commerce at Unicommerce e-Kumbh

ewiz commerce's AndhaDhanda game entertained and educated attendees at e-Kumbh, turning eCommerce complexities into an engaging journey of insight and strategy.

ANDHERI (E, MUMBAI), MAHARASHTRA 400093, INDIA, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the recent Unicommerce e-Kumbh event, ewiz commerce, a Powerweave brand, introduced an engaging game, AndhaDhanda, to underline the challenges and opportunities in running an eCommerce business. e-Kumbh 2024, powered by ewiz commerce, is known for fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among D2C brands, eCommerce sellers, and aspiring entrepreneurs. As a leading provider of AI-powered eCommerce solutions, ewiz commerce used this event as a launchpad to address the dilemma every eCommerce entrepreneur face in running and sustaining a profitable eCommerce business.

AndhaDhanda: Turned Heads and Sparked Insightful Conversations

AndhaDhanda (which means Doing Business Blindly) is a dart game with a twist. It's designed to show what it's like to make decisions in the fast-paced world of online selling without seeing the full picture. Attendees, blindfolded, tried to hit targets on a dartboard, mirroring the unpredictable nature of managing an online business. Each dart thrown at the board was akin to a customer visiting the online store. The dart's hit would point to a sale, a drop-off, or a reason for lack of sale.

A Showstopper at e-Kumbh

AndhaDhanda quickly became the talk of the event. Attendees lined up to play, drawn by the challenge and the fun. Shridhar Jagannathan, who designed the game, said, AndhaDhanda is more than fun and games. It's a creative way to show the hurdles of online business and start discussions on overcoming them," said. He added, “From addressing abandoned carts to improving customer service, the game sparked meaningful conversations on how to tackle these issues head-on and and how ewiz commerce is the perfect partner to help them navigate the complex world of eCommerce business."

Educating Through Engagement

The game's popularity at e-Kumbh shows ewiz commerce's dedication to offering top-notch eCommerce solutions while educating the community on tackling eCommerce uncertainties in a fun, memorable way. AndhaDhanda reminded everyone that understanding the challenges, working on the strategy and acting on them can clear the path to growth and success. Every one needs is a partner who can help navigate the complexities.

About ewiz commerce - your digital success partner

ewiz commerce has been a powerhouse in the eCommerce industry for over two decades, serving over 940+ businesses globally. With a focus on innovation and customer success, the company offers a complete suite of advanced eCommerce technology and AI solutions to full-stack go-to-market services designed to drive digital success for B2B and B2C enterprises worldwide.

For more information about ewiz commerce and its innovative solutions, please visit www.ewizcommerce.com.