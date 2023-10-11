Powerweave achieves ISO 27001:2013 Certification: A Testament to the Company’s Commitment to Information Security

With ISO 27001:2013 certification, Powerweave underscores its dedication to offering secured and reliable digital transformation solutions

COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Powerweave, a leader in digital transformation with over 22 years of experience, is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification. This prestigious certification is awarded to organizations that meet the highest standards in information security management systems (ISMS).

A Milestone in Information Security

ISO 27001:2013 is the internationally recognized standard for ISMS. It provides a framework for companies to manage risks to information security effectively. Achieving this certification demonstrates Powerweave’s commitment to implementing, maintaining, and continually improving its information security protocols to protect client and company data.

Why ISO 27001:2013 Matters

With the rise of cyber threats, it is crucial for organizations to have robust information security measures in place. ISO 27001:2013 certification ensures that Powerweave adopts a holistic approach to information security, covering people, policies, and technology. This certification not only enhances our risk management and cyber resilience but also signifies operational excellence in information security.

Benefits to Our Clients

- Resilience to Cyber Attacks: The certification ensures that we are well-equipped to prevent, detect, and respond to various cyber threats effectively.

- Data Integrity: Our clients can trust us with their data, knowing that it is handled with the utmost care and protected from unauthorized access and manipulation.

- Organization-Wide Protection: The certification covers all aspects of our operations, providing comprehensive protection to the data entrusted to us.

A Word from Rajesh Patel, CEO of Powerweave

“Congratulations to each team member for this remarkable accomplishment. This certification is not just a badge but a reflection of our collective efforts and unwavering dedication to excellence in information security. Let’s continue to set new standards and work together towards a secure and successful future.”

Information security is an ongoing journey. As we celebrate this achievement, we are also reminded of the importance of adhering to the principles and practices that earned us this prestigious certification. We will continue to adapt, improve, and enhance our security measures to meet the evolving challenges of the digital landscape, setting new standards for security, reliability, and trustworthiness.

About Powerweave

Powerweave, with over two decades of industry experience, has been a trusted partner to over 940+ large and high-growth organizations worldwide. With a team of 1700+ professionals, Powerweave has been aiding businesses in their digital transformation journeys since 2001 globally.

For more information about Powerweave and its ISO 27001:2013 certified products & services, please visit www.powerweave.com