MATSUKO Unveils Hologram App using Microsoft Azure Programmable Connectivity at MWC 2024
The Spatial Computing App Makes Remote Meetings Feel Real with Microsoft Azure Programmable ConnectivityBARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MATSUKO announces the launch of spatial computing experience of holographic meetings, which will enable creators to connect and collaborate seamlessly as holograms in real time. Anyone can generate a hologram, as a true representation of themselves, and stream their 3D work using only their smartphone and enjoy a new and immersive way of meeting and collaborating.
The one of the world's only single camera solution that converts the 2D video stream into full spatial holograms of people is possible thanks to cutting-edge AI technology. Patented deep learning algorithms transform 2D streams into 3D, pixel by pixel. Neural networks learn to reconstruct a person, even the non-visible parts. AI also helps to create realistic eye contact for headset users, enhancing the sense of presence and immersion. Gaussian splatting is used to create high-fidelity realistic 3D representations of people from 2D streams faster than before. It delivers a ‘virtually there’ immersive experience and displays it in a virtual environment or overlays it in a real-world setting.
By using Microsoft’s Azure Programmable Connectivity, MATSUKO can access Quality on Demand (QoD) network APIs from multiple operators. QoD provides low latency and high bandwidth which improves the hologram quality. APC unified interface for accessing network APIs improves the performance and reliability of the spatial computing experience of holographic meetings. Users will be able to interact with their colleagues and their 3D projects holographically, as if they were in the same physical space, without any delays, misunderstandings, or 2D limitations. They will experience more closeness as a result.
MATSUKO enables everyone to enjoy real presence during 3D meetings. With a patent on single-camera holographic communication, MATSUKO unveils its product also for Apple Vision Pro users during the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona.
“We are thrilled to partner with MATSUKO, paving the way for the next generation of remote presence communication. Recognizing that robust connectivity is fundamental to delivering an exceptional user experience, we acknowledge the challenge developers face in offering services to users across multiple networks. Our collaboration with Matsuko highlights the benefits of providing a simple unified application interface for predictable network performance. Developers can now concentrate on creating groundbreaking applications for the future.” said Ross Ortega, Vice President, Product Management, Azure for Operators.
Maria Vircikova, CEO of MATSUKO, said:
“Our mission is to bring the feeling of presence into remote communication. We developed machine learning algorithms that convert 2D video into real 3D using a single camera - or just an iPhone, enabling seamless spatial meetings with people across the globe. Today, it fills me with joy to see users marvel at the feeling of presence, the eye contact and the full spectrum of emotions they discover with holographic presence.”
Holographic meetings are the future of communication and creation. The experience, which will be demonstrated at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, will allow users to generate their own holograms using only their smartphone cameras, and stream high-resolution 3D objects and scenes using 5G and Edge technology.
Starting today, Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest users can join the Early Access at www.matsuko.com.
