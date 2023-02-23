MATSUKO, Real-Time Holographic Presence App, Boosts the Hologram Quality at MWC 2023 in Barcelona, Spain

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- MATSUKO , creator of the world’s exclusive real-time software-only solution for holographic presence, introduces major quality improvements in its holographic presence app at Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC) Barcelona, Spain. Hitting this significant milestone was possible thanks to MATSUKO’s cooperation with industry leaders including the global telecom companies as announced after its successful pilot At the MWC 2023, MATSUKO showcases the improved holographic experience in hologram resolution, framerate, latency and bandwidth using 5G Network API provided by Deutsche Telekom and Orange recorded during real-time holographic calls. These high quality improvements are an evolution of the first phase project done with Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone.MATSUKO, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, and T-Mobile US also co-organized the first real-time transatlantic holographic call in January 2023 to measure the improved parameters of the holographic call within the framework of Deutsche Telekom’s 5G Early Access Program at Hubraum in Berlin and T-Mobile US in Seattle. Greatly improved hologram quality during the real time calls, has been achieved thanks to the 5G network, Quality on Demand, and Edge Cloud APIs and its impact on latency and bandwidth.Telefonica and Vodafone are testing the high quality as well. Together with MATSUKO, they are also preparing the service to be interoperable and integrated with several devices and XR services.Telcos and the tech leaders are interested in MATSUKO's solution as it uses only one camera to create holograms in real-time, creating the feeling that people are all together, bringing physical presence to remote communication. MATSUKO’s Holographic Presence unique technology is strongly accelerating and ready to scale thanks to the support from the biggest technological providers such as telcos, but also Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Nvidia. In the fast-paced environment of AR experiences, it was crucial to have an easy-to-use platform such as Snapdragon Spaces™ and devices that help developers create new upgrades and improvements. Combined with Snapdragon Spaces™ SDK functionality, MATSUKO provides a user with an immersive experience of holographic meetings.Today, companies are invited to sign up for the access to the app to connect their teams with wholly new virtual holographic experiences in order to help their employees with attention span, engagement and provide the most natural social interactions for humans, those in 3D. MATSUKO’s product is not an animated avatar but a fully expressive hologram. This eliminates problems often encountered in video calls: lack of non-verbal cues and engagement, as well as a lack of spatial feeling. The level of immersion provided by holograms is suitable for more verticals incorporated in the divisions of SMEs and large companies. Businesses either prefer to use MATSUKO for their internal use in coaching, soft-skills training, marketing and HR announcements, or for partnership and sales meetings - in real-time calling or making pre-recorded holographic announcements.MATSUKO at MWC 2023At MWC 2023, MATSUKO will be present with various activities.Meet the MATSUKO team at Hubraum's area in hall 8.1 (4YFN), stand 8.1C14.3.Orange and Deutsche Telekom showcase MATSUKO at their stands:- Deutsche Telekom - hall 3, stand 3M31 (across from Orange),- Orange - hall 3, stand 3K10.Deutsche Telekom topic discussion on how the Network APIs increasingly empower developers and enterprises to create new and innovative features with experts from Deutsche Telekom, Qualcomm, Microsoft and MATSUKO, will take place on 28/2 at 9:40am at Deutsche Telekom stage in Hall 3, 3M31.For private demos, please book your slot Video imageMeta Quest Pro Screencast comparing the Hologram without and with using the APIs. Does not represent the final quality. Copyright: MATSUKOAbout MATSUKOMATSUKO is the creator of the first hologram calling app that fills in the missing element in the existing ways of video conferencing - human presence. It brings people closer, improves relationships and successful collaborations while zeroing down the environmental impact. This SaaS product was awarded at SXSW Pitch 2022 the most progressive technology in the category of Extended Reality and Immersive Technologies.Founded in 2017 in Slovakia, MATSUKO builds a software-only solution that allows modeling people in three dimensions and transferring them in real space and in real-time. It is a unique solution relying on a single camera found in smartphones or computers. The product helps discover the future of communication today and experience a real presence with hologram meetings. To learn more about MATSUKO, visit https://www.matsuko.com/

