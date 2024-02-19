Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Dynastat, parecoxib, Date of authorisation: 22/03/2002, Revision: 34, Status: Authorised

The most common side effect with Dynastat (which may affect more than 1 in 10 people) is nausea (feeling sick). The most serious side effects (which may affect fewer than 1 in 100 people) include myocardial infarction (heart attack), severe reduction in blood pressure and allergic reactions.

Dynastat must not be used in patients who have had a serious allergic reaction to a medicine, have allergies to a class of medicines called sulfonamides or have certain illnesses including those affecting the gastrointestinal system, liver and heart. Women must not be given Dynastat during the last 3 months of pregnancy or if they are breast-feeding. It must not be used to relieve pain after certain types of heart surgery.

For the full list of side effects and restrictions of Dynastat, see the package leaflet.