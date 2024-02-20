Children’s Book Author Carla Crane Osborne to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carla Crane Osborne grew up, as one of her book titles boasts, Under the Barnyard Light, in Southern Idaho. There she was surrounded by light and warmth-- from both the farmland setting and its animal residents, as well as a large, yet close-knit family. It was a simpler time of life, when riding horses, outdoor activities, and tending livestock were the focus of one’s days. Playing out there with a bunch of boys, most of whom were Crane cousins, not only gave Carla immense pleasure and set the course for a future in performing arts but also gave rise to her nickname Gona (one of the boys could not pronounce Carla and it came out Gona.) Gona sticks with her still and went into the names of her business, website, and YouTube channel: Gona’s Reading Ranch.

Carla went to college and then spent years in musical theater where she travelled extensively. She had a great life but a yearning for those pastoral days led to her second career as an author. Carla’s first book, Under the Barnyard Light, was published in 2020 at a time when Carla’s four children were grown and her father, a central figure in the book and her life, was fading. While classified as a children’s picture book, adults love this delightful story as well, who cherish togetherness at dusk, when the natural light would change and automatic lights outside the barn would flicker on. The carefully planned illustrations in this book, which won a Silver IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award, portray the changes in the night sky as the girl and her father go about their work, bonding with the animals and one another as they do so.

Carla is going to appear on the talk radio show to inform listeners about how her career, her five books (all true stories from her childhood), stuffed animal characters, and the regular readings on you tube have all evolved. She will let people know how to find her website, where they can purchase titles like Pony Express (2021) and Alex the Wonder Lamb (2022) that are so endearing to kids, teachers, parents, scouting groups, etc.

Carla says “Oh, no, I can’t say I have a favorite character. That would be like saying you had a favorite child. Just like my kids, I love them all and cherish each one of them. I truly do love them! And I love the way people connect with the moments in time outside, and with family life back then.”

Carla’s writing style is unique, very poetic with a certain cadence, and the story lines are about amusing childhood exploits such as when she pretends to be a Pony Express mail delivery rider. Some have morals too, such as the tale of a lamb born lame who proves just how solid he really is. The books are all self-published although Carla does have the support of Aloha Publishing for editing and production.

Carla was determined to use Brandon Dorman (who brought Goosebumps characters to life) as her illustrator, stuck to her guns and waited almost 2 years for his availability. In the meantime, Carla worked extensively with Michael Crane for early sketches and paintings to detail the farm landscape and then he illustrated her later books. Taking that first book from dream to printed form was a 6-year journey.

“When I create my books, I am involved in every step of it. The fonts. The layouts. Approving illustrations. Getting it out of my brain and onto paper with integrity is so important to me. That’s why I can’t let some other publisher mess with it. Sometimes I must back off though because I want to see it finally done. I also realize life just isn’t perfect.”

This is an example of Carla’s drive and wit, which is revealed in her books and social media activities and will also shine through on the radio show. While chatting with Doug, she will inform listeners in so many ways, including when her latest book will be out. She will also demonstrate why she is such a natural and engaging storyteller.

Carla Crane Osborne has been recognized for her work, her relentless pursuit of dreams, and her philanthropic spirit. She is proud to be able to relate her family stories through her literature and is grateful that they resonate so well with children and other audiences. She looks forward to creating and sharing more work in the future.

Close Up Radio Will Feature Carla Crane Osborn in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday, February 21st at 1:00pm EST

For more information on Carla Crane Osborne and her books, you can visit https://gonasreadingranch.com/ or her YouTube Channel