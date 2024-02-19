Elissa Santoro MD of Montclair Breast Center to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LIVINGSTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although deaths from cancer have been steadily declining for the last few decades, breast cancer remains the second leading cancer killer among women. This drop has been attributed in part to a combination of routine screening mammograms, results of finding breast cancer earlier, and vastly improved treatments. It has also been thanks to outstanding health care providers who have made a real difference that go beyond medical care and have paved the way for newer cancer treatments and hope that one day this insidious disease will be a thing of the past.

One such individual is Elissa Santoro, a retired breast surgical oncologist who has dedicated her life to helping women battle breast cancer. As one of the field’s most innovative thinkers, in 1979 Dr. Santoro started the very first breast cancer center in Livingston, New Jersey The Breast Care and Treatment Center, an amazing facility where she delivered over forty years of exceptional quality of care to her patients doing solely high risk breast cancer patients. Because of such treatments, women are living longer and hope could possibly be on the horizon.

Dr. Elissa Santoro is considered a pioneering surgical oncologist, visionary, and women’s health advocate. After retiring from doing surgeries in 2020, today at aged 85, her continued efforts with her work as a Breast Care Consultant for RWJS Barnabas Health Center. Although she is retired from performing surgery, Dr. Elissa Santoro works three days a week at Montclair and sees about 12 to 14 patients a day.

Dr. Santoro attained her Medical degree from the Women's Medical College of Pennsylvania in 1965. She completed her surgical residency at St. Vincent's Hospital in New York City, and an ACS postdoctoral fellowship in cancer training.

In her fight against breast cancer during her early career, Dr. Elisse Santoro also recognized the importance of taking a holilstic approach . Prevention offers the most long term strategy and many cancers, including breast cancer, are preventable she points out, simply by adapting a healthy lifestyle that can potentially reduce the risk of disease. It’s critical for women to stay on top of their health it can literally save your life, That’s why she empowers women through education.

Alcohol, for instance, even light to moderate drinking, is linked to breast cancer. Being obese, smoking, limited physical activity, are all contributors to ending up with this devastating disease. Make healthy choices, she emphasizes, including eating plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Dr. Santoro can’t emphasize enough for women to partake in annual mammograms as they still remain our best defense as well as recognizing warning signs, and the importance of doing regular self and physician-administered exams.

During her successful career as a surgical oncologist, among her numerous crowning achievements, Dr. Santoro was selected as the number one oncologist by Patient Preferred Magazine. In 1970, she received a NIH Cancer grant at NY Medical center. She was also the first female surgical oncologist in 1976 at same Barnabas medical center in NJ and one of the first females to graduate from St. Vincent's Hospital.

Dr. Santoro is an esteemed member of several organizations including the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Society of Breast Surgeons, the American Society of Breast Disease, the Medical Society of New Jersey and the American Cancer Society. Dr. Santoro was named New Jersey Top Doc of 2018.

Dr. Santoro says when breast cancer is detected early the 5-year relative survival rate is 99%. Early detection includes doing monthly breast self-exams, and scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammograms. Elissa’s message to all women whether or not they have a family history of breast cancer is to engage in self breast exams, continue scheduling regular clinical breast exams and mammograms, If you find a lump - do not put it off get it checked immediately.

Wholeheartedly, Dr. Santoro encourages women to participate in breast cancer clinical trials. She continues to empower, educate, and inspire us to do whatever is necessary to eliminate this devastating disease.

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno