Meningococcal Vaccines Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The meningococcal vaccines market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.

The Business Research Company’s “Meningococcal Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the meningococcal vaccines market size is predicted to reach $5.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%.

The growth in the meningococcal vaccines market is due to an increase in healthcare spending. North America region is expected to hold the largest meningococcal vaccines market share. Major players in the meningococcal vaccines market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., Merck &CoInc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A, AstraZeneca PLC.

Meningococcal Vaccines Market Segments

•By Vaccine Type: Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Polysaccharide, Subcapsular Vaccine

•By Serotype: Men Acwy, Men B/Bc, Men C

•By Age Group: Infants, Children, Adolescents and Young Adults, Adults

•By Distribution Channel:: Pharmacies, Community Clinics, Public Health Agencies, Other Channels

•By End user: Hospitals, Research, Academic Institutes

•By Geography: The global meningococcal vaccines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Meningococcal vaccinations are vaccines that protect against meningococcal meningitis, an infection with the bacterium Neisseria meningitides that leads to inflammation of the tissues that surround the brain and spinal cord.

