Tamara Dalton, Revered Author and Registered Nurse, Reveals the Secrets to a Stress-Free Life in "The Art of Coping"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamara Dalton, revered author and registered nurse, reveals the secrets to overcoming stress in her book "The Art of Coping." Having experienced the tragic reality of losing two children, most recently her 24-year-old son Daniel Dalton, a Navy SEAL, and years ago, the heartbreaking loss of a three-month-old baby. Losing two children was an experience that transformed Dalton's mindset towards approaching adversity. Dalton shares the fundamental steps in her transformative book to overcome grief and conquer stress.

Dalton explains that "The Art of Coping" aims to provide readers with a blueprint for navigating and handling stress in their lives. While it's impossible to avoid stressful situations, setbacks, and losses altogether, possessing the necessary tools and adopting a positive mindset is crucial for maintaining overall well-being and inner peace.

"Stress is real, but we can cope with it by simply using mindfulness. Mindfulness is a lifetime engagement to be in the present, feeling the experience of the stressors instead of running away from it, whether the experience is pleasant or unpleasant. It's a mental state of calmness amid obstacles by acknowledging, accepting, and surrendering to things that we cannot change or must deal with for our growth, no matter how painful they may be," says Dalton.

Life stressors can exert significant influence over an individual; events like the loss of a loved one, divorce, job loss, increased financial responsibilities, chronic illness, and emotional challenges represent just a few examples of obstacles that can generate stress in an individual's life. The Mayo Clinic underscores the risk of unaddressed stress, which may contribute to a range of health issues, including but not limited to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, obesity, diabetes, and more.

"This book helps readers overcome life's stressors by finding calmness amid stress through spirituality, mind, body, and soul for an authentic self, discovering a new way to address the six letters: S.T.R.E.S.S.," Dalton concludes.

Tamara Dalton is a Certified Life Coach, Wellness Coach, and prolific author who has written eight books. Dalton is a guiding force in helping individuals make significant strides in their lives, leading them to success and meaningful fulfillment. With a wealth of expertise in coaching, she empowers others to overcome challenges and unlock their full potential.

