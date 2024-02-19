Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Home Healthcare Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the home healthcare equipment market size is predicted to reach $50.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.
The growth in the home healthcare equipment market is due to the rise in the ageing population. North America region is expected to hold the largest home healthcare equipment market share. Major players in the home healthcare equipment market include LifeScan Inc., Microlife Corporation, A&D Company Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Panasonic Corp..
Home Healthcare Equipment Market Segments
• By Product: Blood Glucose Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Rehabilitation equipment, Other Product
• By Service: Rehabilitation, Infusion Therapy, Unskilled Care, Respiratory Therapy, Pregnancy Care, Skilled Nursing, Hospice and Palliative Care
• By Application: Diagnostics and Monitoring, Therapeutics, Care and Rehabilitation, Other Application
• By End User: Hospitals or Clinics or Diagnostic Lab, Research and Development Centre, Home Care Settings
• By Geography: The global home healthcare equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Home healthcare equipment refers to the equipment that provides a medical purpose, can sustain repeated usage, and is suitable for use at home. Home healthcare equipment is used to serve a medical purpose and is appropriate for use in the home.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Home Healthcare Equipment Market Characteristics
3. Home Healthcare Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Home Healthcare Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Home Healthcare Equipment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Home Healthcare Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Home Healthcare Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
