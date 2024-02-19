Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market

Home Healthcare Equipment Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The home healthcare equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $50.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Home Healthcare Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the home healthcare equipment market size is predicted to reach $50.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%.

The growth in the home healthcare equipment market is due to the rise in the ageing population. North America region is expected to hold the largest home healthcare equipment market share. Major players in the home healthcare equipment market include LifeScan Inc., Microlife Corporation, A&D Company Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Panasonic Corp..

Home Healthcare Equipment Market Segments
• By Product: Blood Glucose Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Rehabilitation equipment, Other Product
• By Service: Rehabilitation, Infusion Therapy, Unskilled Care, Respiratory Therapy, Pregnancy Care, Skilled Nursing, Hospice and Palliative Care
• By Application: Diagnostics and Monitoring, Therapeutics, Care and Rehabilitation, Other Application
• By End User: Hospitals or Clinics or Diagnostic Lab, Research and Development Centre, Home Care Settings
• By Geography: The global home healthcare equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7867&type=smp

Home healthcare equipment refers to the equipment that provides a medical purpose, can sustain repeated usage, and is suitable for use at home. Home healthcare equipment is used to serve a medical purpose and is appropriate for use in the home.

Read More On The Home Healthcare Equipment Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-healthcare-equipment-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Home Healthcare Equipment Market Characteristics
3. Home Healthcare Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
4. Home Healthcare Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Home Healthcare Equipment Market Size And Growth
……
27. Home Healthcare Equipment Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Home Healthcare Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Home Health Care And Residential Nursing Care Services Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-health-care-and-residential-nursing-care-services-global-market-report

Healthcare Consulting Services Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-consulting-services-global-market-report

Home Healthcare Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/home-healthcare-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

(28) Unveiling the Inhalable Drugs Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and $42.76 Bn Potential by 2027! 💊🌬️ - YouTube

You just read:

Global Home Healthcare Equipment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Wind Turbine Casting Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
Wireline Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
Global Metal Alloys Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
View All Stories From This Author