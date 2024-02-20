Lionel Hampton's Protégé, Jason "Malletman" Taylor, Returns to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas February 22nd to the 25th
Date: Thursday, February 22nd through Sunday, February 25th
Time: 8:00 PM - 1:00 AM
Venue: Fontainebleau, Las Vegas, in the NOWHERE LOUNGE & CABARET
Special Guest: Mando Dorame
With a distinguished career rooted in jazz and music mastery, Taylor trained under Lionel Hampton. Embracing traditional jazz while exploring diverse genres, his residency at Fontainebleau signifies a significant career milestone.
Known for his virtuosity on the vibraphone, Malletman's performances globally blend jazz tones with contemporary elements, delivering a boundary-defying sonic experience. As a Lionel Hampton protégé, his residency at Fontainebleau brings the jazz tradition to the entertainment capital, Las Vegas.
Witness Malletman's unparalleled talent on the vibraphone during this extraordinary musical experience. Further details can be found at www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com. Follow Malletman on Instagram @jmalletsplace and visit his website at https://www.malletsplace.com for additional music and information.
