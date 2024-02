Lionel Hampton's Protégé, Jason "Malletman" Taylor, Returns to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas February 22nd to the 25th

Don't miss the enchanting beats of Jason 'Malletman' Taylor, Lionel Hampton's Protégé, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Feb 22-25! A musical spectacle in partnership with Sophisticated Music & Mallet Records Inc., a fusion of talent and sophistication awaits you! Feel the rhythm with Jason 'Malletman' Taylor, Lionel Hampton's Protégé! Returning to Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Feb 22-25. Immerse in musical excellence! Jason 'Malletman' Taylor, Lionel Hampton's Protégé, is back at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Feb 22-25, with the stellar ensemble: Mando Dorame (Saxophone), Jimmy Ford (Drums), Nate Light (Bass), and Celine You (Keyboard).

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned vibraphonist and entertainer Jason "Malletman" Taylor, a protégé of the legendary Lionel Hampton, will perform at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas in collaboration with Sophisticated Music Inc. & Mallet Records Inc.Date: Thursday, February 22nd through Sunday, February 25thTime: 8:00 PM - 1:00 AMVenue: Fontainebleau, Las Vegas, in the NOWHERE LOUNGE & CABARET Special Guest: Mando Dorame With a distinguished career rooted in jazz and music mastery, Taylor trained under Lionel Hampton. Embracing traditional jazz while exploring diverse genres, his residency at Fontainebleau signifies a significant career milestone.Known for his virtuosity on the vibraphone, Malletman's performances globally blend jazz tones with contemporary elements, delivering a boundary-defying sonic experience. As a Lionel Hampton protégé, his residency at Fontainebleau brings the jazz tradition to the entertainment capital, Las Vegas.Witness Malletman's unparalleled talent on the vibraphone during this extraordinary musical experience. Further details can be found at www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com . Follow Malletman on Instagram @jmalletsplace and visit his website at https://www.malletsplace.com for additional music and information.

