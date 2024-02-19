HVN offers promotion programme for buyers

VIETNAM, February 19 -

HÀ NỘI – Honda Vietnam and Honda automobile dealers will offer customers an attractive promotion programme for those who sign contracts to buy a car and complete the 100 per cent payment procedure from February 20 to 29, 2024.

Under the programme, customers will receive special support with limited quantity for models produced in 2023 (VIN2023), Honda City and Honda CR-V L/G, as well as spring support for models such as Honda HR- V, Honda Civic and Honda Accord.

Specifically, those who buy City L/G will get 100 per cent of registration fee, VND30 million in cash and numerous special gifts from Honda dealers, while purchasers of the HR-V model will also get 50 per cent of registration fee and special gifts from Honda dealers. - VNS