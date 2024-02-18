Arrest Made After Northeast Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a man who shot and killed another man overnight.

On Sunday, February 18, 2024, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1600 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found an adult male shooting victim inside of a residence. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Darius Robinson, of Northwest, DC.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting but officers were able to quickly locate him. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 25-year-old Charles Demarco Best, of Clinton, MD, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder. The detectives’ investigation suggests the victim and suspect were known to each other.

CCN: 24025338

