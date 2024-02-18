Game and Fish to host open house on Baggs Mule Deer Herd

Green River - GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River region will host an open house to provide an update regarding the Baggs Mule Deer Herd. On February 22, 2024, join your local biologist and game warden to discuss the most up-to-date information on the status of the Baggs Mule Deer Herd and learn about some of the current habitat work that is occurring.



Baggs Mule Deer Update:

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION

Feb. 22, 2024

6-8:00 p.m.

Baggs

Carbon County-LSRV Higher Ed Center

For more information about the upcoming meeting please contact Baggs Wildlife Biologist Philip Damm at 307-380-8283.The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

- WGFD -