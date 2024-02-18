Submit Release
News Search

There were 114 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,480 in the last 365 days.

Game and Fish to host open house on Baggs Mule Deer Herd

Philip Damm Wildlife Biologist 307-380-8283

February 15, 2024

Sign Up up for our newsletter

Green River - GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Green River region will host an open house to provide an update regarding the Baggs Mule Deer Herd. On February 22, 2024, join your local biologist and game warden to discuss the most up-to-date information on the status of the Baggs Mule Deer Herd and learn about some of the current habitat work that is occurring.
 
Baggs Mule Deer Update:

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION
 
Feb. 22, 2024		  
6-8:00 p.m.		  
Baggs		  
Carbon County-LSRV Higher Ed Center
 
 
For more information about the upcoming meeting please contact Baggs Wildlife Biologist Philip Damm at 307-380-8283.
 
The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Game and Fish. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.
 
 

- WGFD -


 

You just read:

Game and Fish to host open house on Baggs Mule Deer Herd

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more