Submit Release
News Search

There were 350 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,678 in the last 365 days.

EE BAFTA FILM AWARDS 2024 - DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH WINS IN MOUSSAIEFF HIGH JEWELLERY DIAMOND EARRINGS

Da'Vine Joy Randolph wears Moussaieff high jewellery at the EE Bafta Film Awards

Da'Vine Joy Randolph in Moussaieff Diamond Earrings

MOUSSAIEFF

MOUSSAIEFF

MOUSSAIEFF HIGH JEWELLERY DIAMOND EARRINGS

MOUSSAIEFF DIAMOND EARRINGS

EE BAFTA FILM AWARDS 2024 - DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH WINS IN MOUSSAIEFF HIGH JEWELLERY DIAMOND EARRINGS

London, 18th February 2024 – Da’Vine Joy Randolph accepted the EE BAFTA Film Award for “Supporting Actress” for her performance in the film, The Holdovers. She was wore a pair of diamond earrings.”
— Moussiaeff Jewellers
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charming Da’Vine Joy Randolph looked stunning in Moussaieff high jewellery at the EE BAFTA Film Awards, where she accepted the award for “Supporting Actress” for her performance in the film, The Holdovers.

She wore a pair of exquisite diamond drop earrings with a total diamond weight of 19.46 carats, set in white gold. They were designed with prominent pear-shaped diamonds in cluster formations and with marquise diamonds creating a tassel effect.

For information please contact:
violet.fraser@moussaieff.co.uk Mob: +44 7867514062

About Moussaieff

The Moussaieff family were in the gem trade for generations. In 1963, Moussaieff Jewellers opened its Park Lane showrooms. This was followed in 2006 with the opening of a magnificent flagship store at 172 New Bond Street. The beautifully designed 1930's art deco style boutique, boasts an unmatched collection of coloured diamond jewellery. These are the best examples of their kind uniting superlatives, rare colour of pure hue and perfect even saturation with good cut and clarity and high brilliancy. The House displays white diamonds up to 100 carats of the highest quality. As well as jewellery set with important gems like beautiful natural pearl earrings, rare Colombian emeralds, Burma rubies and Sri Lanka sapphires. In addition to the three London salons, Moussaieff are also in Geneva and Hong Kong.

Violet Fraser
Moussaieff Jewellers
+44 20 7290 1536
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

EE BAFTA FILM AWARDS 2024 - DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH WINS IN MOUSSAIEFF HIGH JEWELLERY DIAMOND EARRINGS

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more