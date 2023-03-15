MARCH 12TH - 2023 - WEARING MOUSSAIEFF DIAMOND HIGH JEWELLERY MICHELLE YEOH WINS 'ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE' OSCAR
WEARING MOUSSAIEFF DIAMOND HIGH JEWELLERY MICHELLE YEOH WINS 'ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE' OSCARLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, 12th March – Michelle Yeoh looked stunning in Moussaieff high jewellery at the Oscars, 95th Academy Awards, where she accepted the award for ‘Actress in a Leading Role’ for her performance in the film, Everything Everywhere All at Once. She was adorned in a diamond hair ornament/necklace complemented by diamond earrings and a diamond ring.
About Moussaieff
The Moussaieff family were in the gem trade for generations. In 1963, Moussaieff Jewellers opened its Park Lane showrooms. This was followed in 2006 with the opening of a magnificent flagship store at 172 New Bond Street. The beautifully designed 1930's art deco style boutique, boasts an unmatched collection of coloured diamond jewellery. These are the best examples of their kind uniting superlatives, rare colour of pure hue and perfect even saturation with good cut and clarity and high brilliancy. The House displays white diamonds up to 100 carats of the highest quality. As well as jewellery set with important gems like beautiful natural pearl earrings, rare Colombian emeralds, Burma rubies and Sri Lanka sapphires. In addition to the two London stores, Moussaieff are also in Geneva.
