Vietnamese organic products garner attention at Biofach 2024

BERLIN — Vietnam has for the 7th consecutive year made its presence at the world's leading trade fair for organic food, Biofach, in Nuremberg city of Germany's southern Bavaria state.

Led by Đặng Thị Bích Hường, Vice Chairwoman and Secretary-General of the Vietnam Organic Agriculture Association (VOAA), eight Vietnamese enterprises participated in the fair. The participation was part of a national trade promotion programme carried out by VOAA.

This year, the country showcased distinctive products that caught the attention of customers, such as liquid aminos, sugar, and vinegar from coconut flower, grass and bamboo straws, and organic farm products like peppercorn, cinnamon, and cashew nuts.

At the fair, Đỗ Việt Hà, a representative of the Vietnam Trade Office in Germany, said that the agency will coordinate and provide full support to attract more businesses joining Biofach in the future.

This year's expo, lasting from February 13-16, brought together over 3,000 stalls from more than 100 countries, displaying the latest and most innovative products. — VNA/VNS